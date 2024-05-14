Manisha Koirala, who is receiving praise for her performance in ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, penned a gratitude note and said that she “could never have imagined that after cancer and turning 50, her life would flower into this other phase.”

Manisha took to Instagram and shared stills from the series ‘Heeramandi’ along with a long note.

The note read, “Heeramandi has been a significant milestone. As a 53-year-old actor who has bagged an important role in a high-profile web series, I am overjoyed that I’m not stuck playing insignificant peripheral roles, thanks to OTT platforms and changing audience profiles. Finally, female actors, technicians, and other professionals have started getting the long overdue and well-deserved good quality of work and respect in a professional environment. I am fortunate to be a part of this evolving era.”

Enumerating some of the challenges, the actor concluded her post by expressing gratitude for all the love showered on her.

She stated, “To you, who think your time has come and gone, whether it’s due to age, illness or any setback, never give up! You never know what could be waiting for you around the bend! I’m deeply grateful for your love and generosity of spirit!#50andfabulous #heeramandionnetflix #netflix #grateful #hope.”