Harry Potter fans of the UAE won’t have to miss the chance to watch the much-anticipated 20th anniversary special, as it’s set to be released on OSN the same time it releases on HBO Max on January 1, 2022.
‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’ will see the return of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and other cast members to Hogwarts and will tell the story of the making of the hit eight-film franchise that kicked off in November 2001 with ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’.
Filmmaker Chris Columbus and other cast members such as Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps and Oliver Phelps will also be part of the retrospective special.
“We are thrilled to be the exclusive home of ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’ in the Middle East and the Harry Potter anthology adding to our vast library of content on OSN Streaming,” said Nick Forward, chief digital and content officer at OSN.
“This iconic film series touched the hearts and the imagination of so many around the globe in a way that’s never been done before. With this restrospective Harry Potter special of the year, fans can relive some memorable moments and magic spells. We get an exclusive glimpse behind-the-scenes that made us all fall in love with the three main characters: Harry, Hermione, and Ron. We are very excited and look forward to welcoming fans from across the region,” he added.
All the ‘Harry Potter’ movies will also be released on OSN as part of the celebration.
Don’t miss it!
‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’ to feature on OSN Streaming at 12pm UAE time, January 1, 2022.