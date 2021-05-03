Stars from the hit Netflix show were spotted dressed up at the Ascot Racecourse

Jonathan Bailey in Bridgerton Image Credit: Netflix

The time for a new romance to blossom is finally here as ‘Bridgerton’ kicks off filming season two of the hit Netflix show.

Images that have been shared on social media show lead pair Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley dressed in regalia, enjoying a day at the races with the London Ton.

The couple was spotted at the Aston Racecourse with other cast members from the show, barring the Duke of Hastings of course with Rege-Jean Page not returning this season.

Inspired by Julia Quinn’s novel, ‘The Viscount Who Loved Me’, season two follows the romance of Anthony Bridgerton (Bailey) and his new love interest Kate Sharma (Ashley). The new season will focus on the heir of the Bridgerton family and his quest to find a suitable bride.

Simone Ashley Image Credit: Netflix

Ashley, who plays the snooty Olivia Hanan on the Netflix show ‘Sex Education’, will find herself as the new arrival to shake up the Ton in London. Her official character description reads: “Newly arrived in London, Kate is a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools — Anthony Bridgerton very much included.”

Interestingly, the producers of the web series have taken some creative liberties with the adaptation, namely changing Kate’s ethnicity so her family would be of Indian descent.

The Netflix show has been so popular that it has already been renewed until season four.

Nicola Coughlin in Bridgerton Image Credit: Netflix