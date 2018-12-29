Watching the episode, it is easy to see how interactivity could be the next step forward in entertainment. It is less easy to see how this could ever be art. It’s hard to lose yourself in a story if you’re constantly being pulled out of it. ‘Bandersnatch’ is not linear, which made it feel unresolved even when I was offered the chance after about 70 minutes to go to the credits. I took instead the option to plunge back to the story and tried to make different choices.