Production house Image Nation Abu Dhabi has recognised three regional filmmakers as the winners of the 2018 Arab Film Studio programme.
Hind Anabtawi and Mariam Al Awadhi have each won an internship with Image Nation, while Salma Sherry has won a Dh100,000 grant. The three women were chosen at an awards ceremony on December 11, emerging on top in their respective categories.
Anabtawi was awarded Best Film — Narrative for her short film ‘Moderately Satisfied’, a 10-minute movie that follows an estranged daughter who must face truths about her relationship with her dying mother. Meanwhile, Al Awadhi won Best Film — Documentary for her documentary ‘Mum’, in which a girl voices her emotions toward her non-Emirati mother and her struggles with her mixed cultural background.
Finally, Sherry walked away with the Dh100,000 production grant attached to the Best Script award, for her ‘Aida Wants Gelatti’ script.
“It’s been a great experience and I’ve learnt a lot from our mentors. It was an intense program, extremely enjoyable and really inspiring. I’m so excited and thankful that I’ll be able to bring my script to life and tell this story with the Arab Film Studio grant,” said Sherry.
The 2018 AFS program marks the seventh year of the training initiative. Participants work with industry experts over the course of several months to advance their skill set and their projects.
More than 120 emerging filmmakers have participated in AFS since its inception in 2011.