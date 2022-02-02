Two new family-friendly shows will light up the Dubai stage in March.
‘The Greatest Show’ and ‘Queen by Candlelight’ will be staged at the Coca-Cola Arena on March 5, with the entertainment coming all the way from London’s West End.
‘The Greatest Show’ is a fun family sing-along for kids with a live cast of singers, alongside circus performers. The concert jumps from hit to hit, filled with tracks from popular films including ‘Frozen’, ‘Trolls’, ‘Moana’ and the latest ‘Sing’ movie.
Hit show ‘Queen by Candlelight’ is coming to Dubai after a critically acclaimed, sell-out tour of Britain. The show also features a star-studded cast of singers from London’s West End, with this production celebrating the music of the biggest rock band Queen.
“The show has sold out at venues across the UK so we are really excited to be bringing it to a Dubai audience on an even bigger scale. The stage will be bathed in candlelight as our stellar cast perform the hits of Queen like you’ve never seen before,” producer Daniel Wood said.
The show features over 20 of Queen’s hit songs including ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, ‘We Are The Champions’, ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’, ‘I Want To Break Free’, and many more.
‘The Greatest Show’ can be seen at 1.30pm on the day, while ‘Queen by Candlelight’ can be seen at 7.30pm.
Tickets for both the shows are now on sale on the venue’s website.