Go behind-the-scenes of an Elizabethan Era production even as you learn about a young William Shakespeare’s life at the ‘Shakespeare In Love’ play that runs at The Junction from September 23-25.
The play – which has a movie version too – is being produced by Dubai’s first-ever youth theatre group, The Greenroom. The troupe has 26 performers, aged 12-19, from schools including The American School of Dubai, Jumeirah College, The Universal American School, Dubai American Academy and Gems Modern Academy.
Don’t miss it!
‘Shakespeare In Love’ runs on September 23 at 7.30pm and on September 24-25 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm at The Junction, Alserkal Avenue. Tickets are priced at Dh80.