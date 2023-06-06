Veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah, who’s also a renowned theatre artiste, is set to enact the well-known play, ‘Ismat Apa Ke Naam’, in Dubai.
The play will be staged at The Theatre, Mall of Emirates, on June 24, where Shah will be joined by his actress-wife Ratna Pathak Shah and Shah's daughter from his first marriage, Heeba Shah.
‘Ismat Apa Ke Naam’ is a theatre play written by the famous Urdu author Ismat Chughtai, and is a blend of three heartfelt stories. At times poignant and at times hilarious, they are a dramatic reflection of the intricacies of Indian society prevalent almost a hundred years ago.
Doors open at 7.30pm, while the play starts at 8pm. The play is 2 hours long, including a 15-minute intermission.
Tickets are available online on 800 Tickets and Virgin Tickets, and start from Dh275.