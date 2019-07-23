The play unfolds over one night in a prison

Image Credit: Supplied

A Hindi thriller called ‘Ek Raat’ (‘One Night’) will be staged in Dubai on July 26 and 27 at The Junction.

Written by veteran theatre director Arif Bhaldar, ‘Ek Raat’ unfolds over one night in a prison and is about a man who sticks to his principles, even if it is going to be his final night.

Although intense, the play has its moments of comic relief, say organisers, and that it’s about determination and power of change.

Bhaldar, also an actor, is known for his other plays ‘Hai Akhtari’, ‘Jashn-e-Awadh’ and ‘Sadhya Chhaya’.