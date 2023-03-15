Comedians Jimmy Carr, Dara Ó Briain, Zakir Khan, and Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams from the hit podcast ‘My Therapist Ghosted Me’, will perform at the Dubai Comedy Festival 2023, which will be held during May 12-21 in different spots around the city.
Venues for the festival — which will include a mix of stand-up shows, live podcasts and other comedy events — comprise the Dubai Opera, The Theatre Mall of the Emirates, Coca-Cola Arena, and more. Tickets will soon be available at www.dubaicomedyfest.ae.
Here’s a look at some of the event’s performers.
Dara Ó Briain – English show
Monday, May 15 at Dubai Opera
Hailing from Ireland, Dara Ó Briain is known for his quick wit. In a career spanning over two decades, he has become a household name in the entertainment industry, with shows across the globe. In 2003, Ó Briain also became a regular host of the BBC’s satirical news quiz show ‘Mock the Week’, which became one of the most popular comedy shows on British television.
Jimmy Carr – English show
May 16 at Dubai Opera
Jimmy Carr, one of the UK’s most popular comedians, brings with him his trademark wit and humour. He’s known for his ability to improvise and engage with audiences and push the boundaries of what is considered acceptable in comedy. His work on TV shows include ‘8 Out Of 10 Cats’ and ‘The Big Fat Quiz of the Year’.
‘My Therapist Ghosted Me’ – English show
May 17 at Dubai Opera
The comedy duo of Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams, who are behind the hit podcast ‘My Therapist Ghosted Me’, bring a relatable and irreverent style to comedy. The podcast deals with the challenges of some of life’s most complicated issues like dating in the digital age to dealing with the pressures of social media.
Zakir Khan – Hindi show
May 14 at Dubai Opera
A popular Indian comedian, Khan is set to tickle Dubai’s funny bones with his latest 150-minute show in Hindi. He rose to prominence in 2012 when he won Comedy Central India’s ‘Best Stand Up Comedian’ competition, and has since gone from strength to strength and released three hour-long stand-up specials. He’s known for his anecdotal style of comedy and has over 7 million subscribers on YouTube.