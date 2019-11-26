The comic duo will take a swipe at the politics and social issues in India

Shyam Rangeela. Image Credit:

Stand up comedians Rajiv Nigam and Shyam Rangeela, known for taking jibes at Indian political personalities, will perform in Dubai on November 30 at the Emirates Theatre in Emirates International School in Jumeirah.

Nigam is famous for his show ‘Bohot Hua Sammaan’ (Enough of Respect), where he playfully takes a nick at the politics playing out in India.

Rangeela is known for his spot on mimicry of Indian politicians especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress’ Rahul Gandhi.