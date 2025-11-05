GOLD/FOREX
Sydney Sweeney speaks up about controversial American Eagle ad: 'I love jeans'

Sweeney isn't all that bothered about the hate

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Introducing Sydney Sweeney in AE jeans
It was the ad that made her infamous, almost dragged to the podium of cancel culture, and caused writers, advocates, and woke teens to shake their fists while discussing its effect. Though it all, American actress Sydney Sweeney stayed mum and went about her daily business – namely, capitalizing on her infamy by getting a whole bunch of more endorsements quietly.

Now, months on, as her name still draws contentious remarks (but at a lower volume and stalled frequency), the Euphoria actress has finally spoken up about the incident.

What actually went down?

Sweeney’s American Eagle ad dropped on July 23 with the tagline "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans". The blond-haired-blue-eyed beauty’s feature irked people because it seemed to be a play on the word gene/jean, and so seemed to have undercurrents of ‘Aryan superiority dialogue’, something that naturally bristled.

While the shocked public went on a ‘how could they’ rant, Sweeney kept her head down. Meanwhile, the 28-year-old declared herself Republican – and had US President Donald Trump publically praising both her and the ad. "She's a registered Republican? Oh, now I love her ad," he reportedly told media.

So what’s happened now?

In a new interview with GQ – published on November 4 – she rubbished the idea that the ad meant more than what it spoke about, namely jeans. She told the publication: "I know who I am. I know what I value. I know that I'm a kind person... And so I don't really let other people define who I am."

"I did a jean ad. I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans," she said. "All I wear are jeans. I'm literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life... I knew at the end of the day what that ad was for, and it was great jeans, it didn't affect me one way or the other."

What does all this mean? I guess it all boils down to, give it time, this too shall pass.

Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist
