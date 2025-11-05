It was the ad that made her infamous, almost dragged to the podium of cancel culture, and caused writers, advocates, and woke teens to shake their fists while discussing its effect. Though it all, American actress Sydney Sweeney stayed mum and went about her daily business – namely, capitalizing on her infamy by getting a whole bunch of more endorsements quietly.

While the shocked public went on a ‘how could they’ rant, Sweeney kept her head down. Meanwhile, the 28-year-old declared herself Republican – and had US President Donald Trump publically praising both her and the ad. "She's a registered Republican? Oh, now I love her ad," he reportedly told media.

"I did a jean ad. I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans," she said. "All I wear are jeans. I'm literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life... I knew at the end of the day what that ad was for, and it was great jeans, it didn't affect me one way or the other."

In a new interview with GQ – published on November 4 – she rubbished the idea that the ad meant more than what it spoke about, namely jeans. She told the publication: "I know who I am. I know what I value. I know that I'm a kind person... And so I don't really let other people define who I am."

