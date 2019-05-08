Directed by debutant Venkat Mohan, this is the remake of Telugu film ‘Temper’

The trailer of upcoming Tamil film ‘Ayogya’ hints at a police story. Towards the end of the trailer, we learn that a young woman has been raped and the culprits go scot-free.

Debutant director Venkat Mohan opens his career with the Tamil remake of Telugu film, ‘Temper’, starring Vishal in the lead role.

‘Temper’ was not only a commercial success but also hailed for good performances of the cast led by Jr NT Rama Rao and Kajal Aggarwal.

Unlike regular police tales that have appeared in cinema with the hero playing an upright officer vanquishing anti-social elements, this policeman as the title indicates is a no good guy and cannot fit into that league.

Vishal reprises Jr NTR’s role from the original. He is a policeman who indulges in every immoral activity. Raashi Khanna is paired opposite him. Parthiban plays a significant character. The supporting cast includes Pooja Devaria, MS Bhaskar and director KS Ravikumar.

Shot in Chennai, Hyderabad and Vizag, ‘Ayogya’ has music scored by Sam CS and is produced by Light House Movie Makers. VI Karthik is the DOP.