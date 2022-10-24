Even as celebrity couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan battles questions about the surrogacy surrounding the birth of their twin boys, the couple took to Instagram to wish their army of fans on the occassion of Diwali.
On October 24, Nayanthara and Shivan -- who haven't officially addressed the controversy about whether they followed the State laws surrounding surrogacy -- took to their social media to post an adorable video where they are seen wishing their fans on the Indian festival of lights. Both are dressed in red and are seen cradling each of their babies as they put out a message of love and kindness. The couple and their twin boys, swaddled in white, painted a picture of domestic bliss in the latest images and video.
In the video, we can spot Vignesh and Nayanthara completing each other's sentences and looking radiant as their tribe increased.
Along with their feel-good video, they wrote: "Wishing all you lovely people only happiness and peace amidst all the hurdles that life keeps against you :) Pray hard, love hard ! Cos … Love is all we can have for each and everyone … love is all that will make this life beautiful and prosperous! Trust in God 😇😇😇 trust in love 😍."
Vignesh, who's known for his philosophical posts on life, love, and loss, also added that universe has the power to manifest your dreams.
"Trust in manifesting in goodness and the universe always makes sure that everything becomes beautiful," he wrote.
Currently, the celebrity couple are being probed about their twin boys and their method of conception. Doubts whether the couple violated surrogacy laws are being investigated.
According to reports, an affidavit submitted to the Tamil Nadu Health Department, claimed their surrogate was their relative.