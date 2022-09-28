Two actresses working in the Malayalam film industry took to their social media to describe their harrowing experience of allegedly being groped in a shopping mall in Kozhikode as they promoted their film on Saturday.

The incident was captured in a video that has emerged of one of the actresses slapping a man for touching her without consent.

According to reports, the incident took place at a popular mall in Kozhikode as the actresses were being escorted back after promoting their film. One of them described the unpleasant episode in detail on their social media account.

The actress spoke about how strangers took advantage of the surging crowd and touched them inappropriately.

“So I and my movie team were promoting our new movie, Saturday night at a mall in Calicut. The promotion events went well across all the places in Calicut and thanks to the love from the people of Calicut. The event at the mall was extremely packed with people and the security was struggling to handle and maintain the crowd. After the event, I and one of my costar were leaving and some guy misbehaved with my colleague, and she didn’t even get a chance to see or react because of the rush and the crowd. After that, I also encountered a similar act of misogyny and I reacted to it in shock as you’ve watched in the video. So I wish no one has to face this kind of unwanted trauma in their life, for violence against women there will be consequences and actions against these misogynistic individuals,” said the actress in a lengthy post.

The other actress also spoke about the traumatic episode.

“I had a horrifying experience today during the promotions of my latest film Saturday Night at Hilite Mall in Kozhikode. I like Kozhikode a lot but while exiting the crowded venue, somebody groped me... Are people around us this frustrated? We visited many places for promotion, but never had such a disgusting experience. My female colleague also had a similar experience. She reacted to it but I was unable to do it because of the circumstances. I was numb for a moment. In that numbness, I ask, ‘Is your sickness over?’”