As the ‘Baahubali’ star marries Miheeka Bajaj today, here’s all we know about the wedding

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj Image Credit: Instagram.com/sureshproductions/

As we head into the wedding of Telugu star Rana Daggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj, we break down everything we know about the ceremony and the celebrations so far.

Evening affair

According to media reports, Rana Daggubati will tie the knot with Miheeka Bajaj at Ramanaidu Studios, Hyderabad tonight at 7pm UAE time. The wedding will be conducted following both Telugi and Marwari customs to keep Daggubati’s and Bajaj’s families happy.

Only 30 guests

While it’s strange for a celebrity wedding to have a handful of guests in India, due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place in the country, the wedding party will be low-key with sanitisers, temperature checks and social distancing in place. “Everybody who will attend the wedding will get tested for Covid-19. We will also keep sanitisers across the venue and maintain social distancing. It’s a happy occasion and we want to make it a safe one too,” Rana Daggubati’s father Suresh Babu told Times of India.

The wedding lehenga

While Miheeka Bajaj has stunned fans with her looks at the henna and the haldi pre-wedding ceremonies, all eyes are on the designer dress the bride will wear at the main event. What we can tell you before the big reveal is that renowned celebrity designer Anamika Khanna has designed Bajaj’s look look. Speaking to Times of India, Khanna stated: “We decided to do a cream and gold lehenga with a coral head veil. The lehenga is a hand done zardosi with the finest form of chikankari and gold metalwork teamed with a woven gold dupatta,” she stated, adding the entire ensemble took almost 10,000 man-hours.

Celebrity attendance

Even though it is a low-key wedding, we can fully expect a few famous faces at the wedding, including Daggubati’s paternal uncle, film actor-producer Venkatesh, his cousin, actor Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu (who is married to Chaitanya Akkineni).

Decoding the pre-wedding looks

For the henna or Mehendi event, the colour of the day was pink.

Wedding planners Bling Mushrooms, who put together the event, posted: “The mehendi setup what we designed was very dainty, delicate and minimalistic synonymous with what our bride is. We researched so much on our colour board and finally put these shades together, which turned out to be a visual treat for every guest who was a part of this mehendi event.”

The bride matched the decor in an Arpita Mehta lehenga, which the designer described as a “custom made raspberry pink hand embroidered jacket and lahenga set.”

Her jewellery was by Krsala Jewellery, which posted: “Miheeka Bajaj looks dazzling in our Maang Teeka encrusted with polkis and pearls in 18 karat gold for her Mehendi ceremony in Hyderabad. Her earrings with Russian emeralds, pink tourmalines and polkis in 22 karat gold complete her look.”