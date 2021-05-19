Jr NTR. Image Credit: Supplied

Telugu actor Jr NTR turns 38 on May 20, and in a different world would have been showered with love in the form of social gatherings and charity events organised by his fans.

However, the actor has asked well-wishers not to host any such celebrations for his birthday this year due to the pandemic. The message on social media comes around a week after the ‘Aadi’ actor said he had tested positive for COVID-19.

“My dear fans, a big thank you to each and everyone of you. I have seen your messages, your videos, and your good wishes. Your prayers have kept me going and I am indebted to you all for this love. I am doing very good and I hope to test negative soon,” he said in the statement.

This year he wants people to follow social distancing and avoid any fanfare for the occasion.

“Every year, the affection shown by you on the occasion of my birthday is something I truly cherish. But in these challenging times, the biggest gift you can give me is to stay home and follow local lockdown rules,” he added.

He used the statement to show appreciation for workers who have been battling a rough second wave of the pandemic in India.

“Our country is at war with Covid-19. Our medical community and frontline workers are waging a selfless and tireless war. Many people have lost their loved ones and livelihoods. This is not a time for celebrations,” the actor said. “When all this is over and the war on Covid-19 is won, we shall celebrate together. Wear a mask. Stay at home. Jai Hind.”