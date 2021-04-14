Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta Image Credit: Instagram.com/thevishnuvishal/

Even a pandemic couldn’t keep them apart with Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal announcing that he will be marrying his fiancée and long-time girlfriend Jwala Gutta on April 22.

In a statement on social media, which was accompanied with the image of wedding card, Vishal tweeted: “LIFE IS A JOURNEY.... EMBRACE IT... HAVE FAITH AND TAKE THE LEAP.... Need all your love and support as always...”

An official statement by the family reads: “With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage, in a private affair in presence of near & dear. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek blessings as we embark on this journey of love, loyalty, friendship, and togetherness.”

Vishal and badminton player Gutta have been dating for several years before they decided to make it official last September in a small ceremony, keeping the pandemic in mind. The wedding will also be on a small scale due to the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in India.

This will be the second marriage for both of them with Vishal previously married to Rajini Natraj between 2010 and 2018. The couple also share a son, Aryan.

Gutta was also married to fellow shuttler Chetan Anand for six years. They were hitched in 2005 but divorced in 2011.