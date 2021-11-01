Fans of Rajinikanth have heaved a collective sigh of relief as their beloved ‘Thalaivi’ returned home from the hospital following a surgical procedure last week.
The actor had undergone a surgical procedure called Carotid Artery Revascularisation at a hospital in Chennai on Friday. At the time, the Kauvery Hospital staff had assured Rajinikanth’s fans that the procedure was done successfully but that didn’t stop many of them holding religious ceremonies and feverishly praying for the good health of the megastar.
The 70-year-old actor finally shared the news on social media that he had been discharged with a simple message that read: “Returned home,” which was accompanied with a picture.
Rajinikanth was admitted to Kauvery Hospital here on Thursday following an episode of giddiness. “He was thoroughly evaluated by the expert panel of doctors and was advised to undergo Carotid Artery Revascularisation,” Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director, had said in a statement at the time.
Rajinikanth, who was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Thursday, had tweeted that he had watched his yet-to-be released movie ‘Annatthe’ with his grandson on Wednesday.
Last year, Rajinikanth decided against taking a much-awaited political plunge citing his health condition.
At that time, Rajinikanth said the doctors had advised him that fluctuating blood pressure would affect his transplanted kidney, a procedure that he had undergone in May 2016.
Rajinikanth’s cult status amongst his fans generates mass hysteria that spreads like wildfire across the cinema, with chants of ‘Thalaivar’ (Tamil for leader or boss) notching up octaves to reach a deafening roar every time he appears on screen.