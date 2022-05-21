South Indian superstar Mohanlal turned 62 on May 21, and fans got the gift of a movie teaser on his birthday.
A teaser for the thriller ‘Alone’, directed by Shaji Kailas, was released on social media and YouTube.
In it, Mohanlal can be seen in a white outfit and a voice-over says: “Real heroes are always alone.” Plot details have been kept under wraps so far.
According to reports, the movie will mark the reunion of Kailas and Mohanlal after 12 years. They last worked together on a number of movies such as ‘Narasimham’ and ‘Baba Kalyani’.
Mohanlal is one of the top actors from the Malayalam movie industry, and has starred in more than 352 feature films from a variety of languages. He was last seen in mystery thriller '12th Man', directed by Jeethu Joseph.