“2018 was a very special year for me. I debuted in Malayalam for the first time in ‘Hey Jude’ and it was received so well... I got so many messages from Dubai appreciating my role in it... This award tonight is extra special because my team of ‘96’ is sitting right in front of me. I am so happy to receive this award in front of them... This is one of the rare nights that sees actors from South India and Bollywood come together and celebrate films,” said Krishnan.