For those with an appetite for the paranormal, look out for ‘Kanchana 3’, a Tamil horror comedy directed by Raghava Lawrence.

This is the fourth in the series after ‘Muni’ (2007), ‘Kanchana’ (2011) and ‘Kanchana 2’ (2015). Choreographer-turned-filmmaker Lawrence has once again written the script and plays the lead role.

The trailer reveals an ancient mansion haunted by spooky apparitions and our hero taking up the mantle of a saviour. Lawrence sports two different looks — young and old — and is paired opposite Vedhika, Oviya and Nikki Tamboli. Lawrence will be remaking ‘Kanchana’ in Hindi soon.

The supporting cast of ‘Kanchana 3’ includes Kovai Sarla, Soori, Manobala, Devadarshini and Kabir Duhan Singh.