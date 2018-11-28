“There’s always an assumption that when the girls get married they don’t want to work. The industry thinks you don’t want to work either. But, nowadays it’s a personal choice and it’s your call … I have a partner who says: ‘go out there and work’. He simply doesn’t see me as a person who sits at home … I have been in this industry for such a long time,” said Priyamani, who isn’t opposed to the idea of being a homemaker either. She’s just happy that she has chosen a partner who understands her.