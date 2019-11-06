Lead roles are played by newcomers Gabri Jose and Riddhi Kumar

Malayalam director Kamal’s love story in ‘Pranaya Meenukalude Kadal’ revolves around Ajmal, a wannabe star, and Jasmine, a young woman belonging to an aristocratic family.

Ajmal arrives in Kavaratti, Lakshadweep, along with other co-workers to repair an old boat. This aspiring star influenced by films is soon distracted by Jasmine and pursues her love.

The movie explores whether the lovers overcome their class differences and unite.

The lead roles are played by newcomers Gabri Jose and Riddhi Kumar. The supporting cast includes Vinayakan, Padmavati Rao, Dileesh Pothan and Saiju Kurup.