Production stills and teasers show Balayya fit the bill to a T. Credit should go to Krish, a meticulous director, who is not the type who would compromise on anything. He has proved this in ‘Kanche’, filmed against the backdrop of Nazi Germany. This film eventually won him the Indian National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu. His ‘Gautamiputra Satakarni’, also starring Balakrishna, was critically acclaimed and turned out to be box office hit.