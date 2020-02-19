Bheeshma film still Image Credit: Supplied

‘Bheeshma’ is a Telugu romantic entertainer starring Nithin and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles and releases in the UAE on February 21.

Venky Kudumula has directed the movie and Mahati Swara Sagar is the music director. The star cast includes veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag, Naresh, Sampath Raj, Rajiv Kanakala, Vennela Kishore and Jishu Sengupta. Here’s what to know about the movie:

Story of love

The film is about a man who wants to remain single forever, but finds true love.

The movie is ironically titled ‘Bheeshma’, in which Nithin plays the title role. The dichotomy arises from the fact that Bheeshma in the Indian epic ‘Mahabharata’ remains celibate until the end, and here the movie’s protagonist finds himself romantically involved with a woman.

Speaking at a pre-release event, Nithin said the long gap after his last film was because he was looking for the right script.

Without revealing too much, he said the film has some crazy dances choreographed by Jani Master and fight sequences by Venkat that will give goosebumps to his fans.

The film also has the underlying theme of farmers’ woes and the importance of organic farming, Mandanna revealed.

Who is Nithin?

Nithin Kumar Reddy (who prefers to go by his first name), whose father Sudhakar Reddy is a Telugu film distributor, made his acting debut with director Teja’s ‘Jayam’ in 2002 for which he received the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut — South. His performance in the romantic action drama catapulted him to stardom overnight. His next film ‘Dil’, the title of which became part of its producer Dil Raju’s name, consolidated his star status.

‘Bheeshma’ is his 28th film and comes almost one and half years after his not-so-successful ‘Srinivasa Kalyanam’, in which Raashi Khanna played the female lead.

In his career spanning 18 years, Nithin has done a number of good movies and worked with reputed directors such as K Raghavendra Rao, SS Rajamouli, VV Vinayak, Trivikram Srinivas and Puri Jagannath. He also made a foray into Bollywood with Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Agyaat’ in 2009, which was his first and last Hindi movie. However, most of his films are dubbed into Hindi to reach out to a wider audience.

Who is Rashmika Mandanna?

Mandanna, popularly referred to as ‘Kannada Crush’, has been busy in the Telugu movie industry. She acted opposite Maheshbabu in his latest film ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’. However, the promising actor’s talent was not used well in ‘Sarileru ...’

Mandanna, who made her acting debut in 2016 with Kannada film ‘Kirik Party’, entered the Telugu film industry in 2018 with romantic drama ‘Chalo’. She was also recognised for her performance in her second Telugu movie ‘Geetha Govindam’, which was released the same year. Mandanna established herself as an actress of substance with ‘Devdas’, a big-budget film with major stars such as Nagarjuna Akkineni, Nani and Akanksha Singh.

In ‘Bheeshma’, she plays the character that entices character Bheeshma Prasad with her charm making him realise that “love is like [fugitive Indian businessman] Vijay Mallya. We can see it but can’t catch it”.

Get to know Venky Kudumula

Venky Kudumula helms ‘Bheeshma’. His previous film to hit screens was ‘Chalo’ in 2018 in which Mandanna was paired opposite Naga Shourya. Kudumula was also associated with Nithin’s movie ‘A Aa’ as assistant director to Trivikram Srinivas Rao.

At the pre-release event, he apologised for the delay in releasing the movie, which was planned for 2019. He expressed confidence that the film has shaped up well and would be appreciated by the audience because he spent time and effort in writing the screenplay. Kudumula also thanked Nithin for his support through the scripting and making stages.

He lauded Sai Sriram for the visuals through his cinematography and Mahati Swara Sagar for the “excellent music and background score”, calling them his eyes and ears.

Get to know Mahati Swara Sagar

Sagar is Telugu film industry’s ace music director Mani Sharma’s son. Sagar’s first movie as a music director was ‘Judagagu’ in 2015 and the following year he composed the music for ‘Eedu Gold Ehe’. ‘Bheeshma’ is his second film with director Kudumula. They worked together in action-comedy ‘Chalo’.

