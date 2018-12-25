Malayalam director Ranjith Sankar and Jayasurya are back with their sequel to the 2016 horror comedy ‘Pretham’.
‘Pretham 2’ is set inside an ancestral mansion that is let out to tourists. A group of friends who know each other from social media but have never met in person arrive to make a film.
When strange things start happening, Jayasurya’s character John Don Bosco, the mentalist from ‘Pretham’, is brought in.
The supporting cast includes Siddharth Siva, Amit Chakkalakkal, Durga Krishna, Saniya Ayappan and Dain Davis.
‘Pretham 2’ releases on December 27 in the UAE.