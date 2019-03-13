Image Credit:

Love stories come dime a dozen.

What intrigues us about director Ranjit Jeyakodi’s second film, is the title, ‘Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum’ (King of Spades and Queen of Hearts). Featuring Harish Kalyan and Shilpa Manjunath, Jeyakodi calls his film “an intense love story and the complications a relationship goes through.”

Kalyan, who impressed viewers in films such as ‘Pyaar Prema Kadhal’ and ‘Vil Ambu’, sports a rugged look in the trailer.

“Gautham is a local guy, an angry young man, someone you will remember from your neighbourhood,” revealed Kalyan. “He is moody and arrogant too. What happens when Tara, a sophisticated, focused and lovable woman enters his life?”

Having played the boy next door in his earlier films, Kalyan had to step out of his comfort zone to prepare for Gautham’s role. Besides gaining weight, he grew a beard for his rugged look.

“The director sent me a voice note on the character’s sub-text that I often listened to and practised important scenes using a handy-cam. Ranjith was well prepared. I merely followed his instructions with on the spot improvisations. I believe that I have done justice to the role,” said Kalyan.

“‘Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum’ is not just a film celebrating love but also deals with issues in a relationship, such as intolerance and possessiveness,” added Kalyan. “We accept love but find it hard to take a rejection. This love story belongs to today’s generation. Sometimes too much love can lead to violence.”

Kalyan recalls the filming done in Ladakh. “I have not been there before. Riding a motorbike and negotiating hair pin bends at an altitude was thrilling and scary too. The tranquil atmosphere with lakes and snow laden peaks was fascinating.”

Jeyakodi calls Kalyan a director’s artist. Talking about Shilpa Manjunath who plays Tara, he says that she is a dedicated actor who did not know the language initially. “She soon picked it up and dubbed her lines in Tamil.”

The supporting cast includes Bala Saravanan, Ponvannan and Ma Ka Pa Anand.

Sam CS is the music composer. The album has five songs. Music composer Anirudh has sung a melodious number ‘Kannamma.’ Look out for the song ‘Yeh Kadavulae’ sung by Harish Kalyan with monologues rendered by actor Vijay Sethupathi.

Kavin is the cinematographer.