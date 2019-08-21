Arvind Bolar and Roopesh Shetty in ‘Girgit’. Image Credit: Supplied

From four to five Tulu films being made every year in the past, today this industry is churning out around 10 films annually.

Roopesh Shetty, a popular radio presenter and a lead actor in Kannada, Tulu and Konkani cinema, donned the director’s hat for the first time for ‘Girgit’, a Tulu film.

Besides directing, he plays the lead role in this love story. Television actress Shilpa Shetty makes her cinematic debut opposite him in ‘Girgit.’

“This story was brewing in my mind since the past two years,” said Shetty, who is now savouring the fruits of success post release of ‘Girgit’ in India. He wrote the screenplay in association with Vineeth Kumar. Prasanna Shetty Bailur has written the dialogues.

As the title indicates, ‘Girgit’ is a comic entertainer that takes the life of its characters on a spin. ‘Girgit’ was shot in the coastal regions of Karnataka. The supporting cast includes Roshan Shetty, Aravind Bolar, Naveen D Padeel and Bhojaraj Vamanjoor. Joel Rebello and Darrel Mascarenhas have composed music. Niranjan Das has handled the camera.