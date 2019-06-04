Sharaf U Deen, Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Dhruvan in ‘Children’s Park’. Image Credit:

Sibling-duo Raffi and Shafi, directors known for their comic capers, return with another fun filled story,‘Children’s Park’.

The last time the brothers got together was for ‘Two Countries’ featuring Dileep and Mamta Mohandas.

‘Children’s Park’ is based on Raffi’s story and directed by younger brother Shafi. With a tagline that reads, ‘story of three idiots’, this story was conceived by Raffi seven years ago.

“It is about three young men, who are irresponsible and easy going. Caught in a dilemma in their life they arrive at an orphanage-Children’s Park,” said Shafi.

Gayatri Suresh, Manasa Radhakrishnan and Soumya Menon in ‘Children’s Park’.

Dhruvan, Sharaf U Deen and Vishnu Unnikrishnan play the lead characters.

With no prior experience or knowledge about managing a home, they are entrusted with running a children’s park. And that sets rolling a comedy of errors told in the inimitable style of Rafi and Shafi.

‘Children’s Park’ was shot in Munnar in an old bungalow located in the wilderness of a forest.

“That was an experience filming with more than 70 children who were part of the film, remembers Shafi. “We heard stories about snakes inhabiting the place and tell tale signs of porcupine quills too. Someone even mentioned about spotting a bear one night.”

The supporting cast includes Joy Mathews, Gayatri Suresh, Manasa Radhakrishnan and Soumya Menon.

Faisal Ali is the DOP. Arun Raj has scored music.

Shafi promised a family entertainer with an emotional story at its core.