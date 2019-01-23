Director Sakthi Chidambaram returns with its sequel — ‘Charlie Chaplin 2’. Prabhudeva, who played a key role in the original, is now the lead star. He is Thiru, who manages a matrimonial agency that has earned a reputation for having arranged 99 successful marriages. But when the 100th case arrives, it puts Thiru’s life out of gear, said associate director Kamaraj, who was involved in the making of part one, too.