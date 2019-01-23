Tamil film ‘Charlie Chaplin’, released in 2002, was a successful comic entertainer that was remade in six Indian languages — Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Bengali and Marathi.
Director Sakthi Chidambaram returns with its sequel — ‘Charlie Chaplin 2’. Prabhudeva, who played a key role in the original, is now the lead star. He is Thiru, who manages a matrimonial agency that has earned a reputation for having arranged 99 successful marriages. But when the 100th case arrives, it puts Thiru’s life out of gear, said associate director Kamaraj, who was involved in the making of part one, too.
Chidambaram’s challenge lay in scripting a sequel pivoted around a romantic tale that is set in today’s world of social media and WhatsApp.
“This is a completely different story from the first part. While technology is helping people connect, sometimes it can wreak havoc as it does in Thiru’s love life,” said Chidambaram. Nikki Galrani is paired opposite Prabhudeva as a social activist.
Galrani said that the film was memorable in many ways, especially when it came to matching steps with the dancing icon, Prabhudeva.
Prabhu Ganesan, who played the lead in the first part, is Galrani’s onscreen father as a doctor. Bollywood’s Adah Sharma plays the second heroine.
Shot in Goa, Chennai, Pollachi and Tirupathi, ‘Charlie Chaplin 2’ is supported by actors Vivek Prasanna, Arvind Aakash and Sanjana.
‘Charlie Chaplin 2’, produced by Amma Creations, releases in the UAE on January 24.