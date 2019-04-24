Sarath Kumar in ‘Auto Shankar Image Credit: Supplied

The story of Auto Shankar — the dreaded serial killer of the 90s when Chennai was still known as Madras — begins streaming online from April 23.

Directed by newcomer Ranga and written by Mani G, this Tamil web series comprises of 10 episodes. Sarath Kumar, of ‘Angamali Diaries’ fame, plays the title role.

Two episodes of the series were screened for the media in Chennai on April 22. Raw and realistic in its narration, it delves into Shankar’s life, a mere auto-driver, who rose to power through a nexus with politicians and police.

Sarath Kumar as Auto Shankar is terrific and the Malayalam actor does not let the language barrier come in his way.

However, the profanity in the dialogues restricts the series to adult viewing.

“No one is a born a criminal,” said Sarath. “The remaining episodes explore what drove this man to a life of crime.”

The theatre artist added that he enjoys playing intense roles and counts ‘Auto Shankar’ as one that gave him immense satisfaction as an actor. While ‘Angamaly Diaries’ brought him into cinema and the viral hit ‘Entammede Jimikki Kammal’ song of ‘Vellipadinte Pusthakam’ made him popular, the road that followed came with rejections on the career front.

‘Auto Shankar’ brings him to Tamil industry in a lead role. Sarath earlier worked in Mani Ratnam’s ‘Chekka Chivantha Vaanam’ and ‘Sandakozhi 2.’

The series is produced by Tridents Arts Digital in association with Baby Shoe Productions. The supporting cast includes Selva Pandian, Rajesh Dev, Praveen, Augustin, Vasudha, Swayam and Arjun.

Arrol Correlli has scored music. Manoj Parahamsa and Saravanan have handled the camera.