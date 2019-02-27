“I was taken by surprise and excited throughout the narration. Yes, playing Kavin and Ezhil was certainly a challenge. I had to work how the two characters behaved... How Ezhil stands and walks. Kavin’s was interesting too as you will see once the film releases. It called for a huge amount of effort even for the smallest reactions. Once the two characters appear on screen together, audience will spot the difference between the two. Magizh’s well detailed characterisation made it easy for me. There is a curiosity in the story and will keep the audience engaged,” said Vijay.