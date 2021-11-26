Singer Nick Jonas is set to perform at the upcoming Abu Dhabi edition of VidCon, the world’s largest event for content creators, on December 3.
Jonas is known for being part of the boy group The Jonas Brothers, and has solo tracks such as ‘Jealous’ and ‘Chains’ to his name.
Bollywood star Nora Fatehi will also take the stage for an exclusive live performance on the same day.
The next day on December 4, singer Kehlani will take the stage for the first time in Abu Dhabi for an exclusive live performance.
The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi in September unveiled that global digital superstars will fill the panels, host meet and greets, participate in gaming challenges, musical performances, and much more at the UAE’s debut edition of the world’s largest celebration of digital creators and online video.
VidCon has so far announced a list of more than 90 creators, many of whom are YouTube stars and are participating for the first-time including Ossy Marwah, Rozzah, Banen Stars, Thunayyan Khalid, Meera Stars, Amr Maskoun, Yara Aziz, WessamQ, and many more.
VidCon will be held from December 3 to 6 at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi. Tickets are available online and start at Dhs130.