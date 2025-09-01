Dance master talks about comedy with Vadivelu and technology during movie launch in Dubai
Dubai: Vadivelu, fondly remembered as Vaigai Puyal, has long entertained audiences with his impeccable comic timing — from his memorable scenes in Vetri Kodi Kattu alongside Parthiban to countless iconic roles in Tamil cinema. Decades later, it is once again in Dubai that Vadivelu has reunited with Prabhu Deva for a new film directed by Sam Rodrigues, generating excitement among fans.
The new project marks a reunion for Vadivelu and Prabhu Deva after 23 years. The duo has shared the screen in hits like Kadhalan, Love Birds, Mr. Romeo, Kadhal Kadhal, and Manadhai Thirudivittai (2001). Vadivelu described the experience as refreshing: “Working with Prabhu Deva again after so many years has been fantastic. The chemistry that audiences loved in the past continues, and fans’ reactions on social media have been amazing.”
Prabhu Deva, the legendary “Dance Master,” didn’t hide his enthusiasm about Vadivelu’s moves. Sharing a playful Instagram video of Vadivelu in a car singing, “Friend, friend… Oh my friend… Love you, love you friend”, Prabhu Deva captioned it simply “Friendship”. The clip has gone viral, highlighting the duo’s enduring camaraderie.
“I am really excited to watch Vadivelu dance in this film. I am one of his numerous fans,” Prabhu Deva said. Their on-screen magic shines in Urvashi, turning the song into a chartbuster. “His energy, timing, and expressions are something I have always admired. Reuniting after so many years feels nostalgic and fun. With Yuvan Shankar Raja on music, the experience becomes even better.”
Vadivelu is also exploring a new facet of his craft in the film, following his role in Maareesan, released in July and recently streamed on Netflix. “Working with Fahad Fazil has been a wonderful experience. My character in Maareesan completely masks Vadivelu’s usual comic persona, and this role in the new film also brings something fresh for audiences,” he shared. On memes, he added with a smile, “I don’t watch them; I live among the masses.”
Prabhu Deva also reflected on AI and technology, saying, “When technology is developing, it’s best to embrace it. This is just the beginning, and it will be useful for the next generation.”
With nostalgia, comedy, dance, and technology all in one, the film promises a treat for fans. The viral Instagram moment and the reunion of Vadivelu and Prabhu Deva have already sparked anticipation, reminding audiences why this duo remains so beloved in Tamil cinema.
