Dubai: Vadivelu, fondly remembered as Vaigai Puyal, has long entertained audiences with his impeccable comic timing — from his memorable scenes in Vetri Kodi Kattu alongside Parthiban to countless iconic roles in Tamil cinema. Decades later, it is once again in Dubai that Vadivelu has reunited with Prabhu Deva for a new film directed by Sam Rodrigues, generating excitement among fans.

The new project marks a reunion for Vadivelu and Prabhu Deva after 23 years. The duo has shared the screen in hits like Kadhalan, Love Birds, Mr. Romeo, Kadhal Kadhal, and Manadhai Thirudivittai (2001). Vadivelu described the experience as refreshing: “Working with Prabhu Deva again after so many years has been fantastic. The chemistry that audiences loved in the past continues, and fans’ reactions on social media have been amazing.”

“I am really excited to watch Vadivelu dance in this film. I am one of his numerous fans,” Prabhu Deva said. Their on-screen magic shines in Urvashi, turning the song into a chartbuster. “His energy, timing, and expressions are something I have always admired. Reuniting after so many years feels nostalgic and fun. With Yuvan Shankar Raja on music, the experience becomes even better.”

Vadivelu is also exploring a new facet of his craft in the film, following his role in Maareesan, released in July and recently streamed on Netflix. “Working with Fahad Fazil has been a wonderful experience. My character in Maareesan completely masks Vadivelu’s usual comic persona, and this role in the new film also brings something fresh for audiences,” he shared. On memes, he added with a smile, “I don’t watch them; I live among the masses.”

Prabhu Deva also reflected on AI and technology, saying, “When technology is developing, it’s best to embrace it. This is just the beginning, and it will be useful for the next generation.”

From playing on the pitch to analysing it from the press box, Satish has spent over three decades living and breathing sport. A cricketer-turned-journalist, he has covered three Cricket World Cups, the 2025 Champions Trophy, countless IPL seasons, F1 races, horse racing classics, and tennis in Dubai. Cricket is his home ground, but he sees himself as an all-rounder - breaking stories, building pages, going live on podcasts, and interviewing legends across every corner of the sporting world. Satish started on the back pages, and earned his way to the front, now leading the sports team at Gulf News, where he has spent 25 years navigating the fast-evolving game of journalism. Whether it’s a Super-Over thriller or a behind-the-scenes story, he aims to bring insight, energy, and a fan’s heart to every piece. Because like sport, journalism is about showing up, learning every day, and giving it everything.