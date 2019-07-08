The Filipino Disney singer was here last in 2017

Filipino singer Lea Salonga will return to Dubai Opera for two nights in 2020.

Salonga, best known for her Tony Award-winning role in the theatrical production ‘Miss Saigon’, will perform on March 5 and 6, with her set list ranging from her Broadway hits and Disney film favourites to a selection of numbers from her latest album.

In her previous 2017 show at Dubai Opera, she was joined on stage by longtime fan and Gulf News staffer Fermel Fuentes.

“Disney Legend Lea Salonga gave two sold-out and amazing performances at Dubai Opera in 2017 and I am delighted she’s agreed to return in 2020 to once again thrill fans with her incredible talent,” said Jasper Hope, chief executive at Dubai Opera.

Salonga made history as the first Asian to play Eponine in the musical ‘Les Miserables’, which she returned to in 2006 as Fantine.

She is also known for lending her singing voice to Disney productions, including Princess Jasmine in ‘Aladdin’ and Fa Mulan in ‘Mulan’ and ‘Mulan II’.