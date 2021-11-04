Filipino superstar singer-rapper KZ Tandingan has joined the line-up for a star-studded pre-Christmas concert in Dubai.
Tandingan, who is known as Asia’s Soul Supreme, will join stars Yeng Constantino, Catriona Gray, Erik Santos and K Brosas at the Paskong Handog Sa Pinoy concert at Dubai Festival Arena on December 10.
According to organisers, the ‘Mahal Ko o Mahal Ako’ will give her fans in the UAE a sneak peek of her recently released, first international single ‘11:59’ made with Grammy-nominated producer Lugo Gonzales.
Tandingan will be joined by her singer-songwriter husband TJ Monterde for the event.
Creative Minds and Events Organizing also announced that singer Sam Milby, who was earlier announced as being part of the line-up, has pulled out of the concert due to family matters.
However, they’ve assured that audiences will still be able to enjoy a medley of “pop, ballad, OPM and everything in between”, in addition to comedy from K Brosas.
“This year we are celebrating a truly unique Christmas together with the top artists from the Philippines. We want to bring joy back to the Filipino community in the UAE, while giving people the opportunity to come together and experience a musical extravaganza in a safe, and family-friendly atmosphere,” said Anna Melnychuk, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Creative Minds Events Organizing.
Tickets start at Dh100 will be available soon online.