Filipino rock icon and The Voice of the Philippines coach Bamboo will return to Dubai for a show dubbed Bamboo Live at Dragon Mart 2 on October 12.

Bamboo will be joined by singer Barbie Almalbis.

A regular in Dubai, the show will be his second performance in the emirate this year.

The 42-year-old singer-songwriter began his career in 1993 as the vocalist and frontman of the band Rivermaya. He later fronted his eponymous band, Bamboo.

When Bamboo disbanded in 2011, he pursued a solo career and released his first album, No Water, No Moon.

The free concert will kick off at 7.30pm.