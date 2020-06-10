YouTube channel goes behind the scenes to give insider gossip

Image Credit:

Followers of GMA network stars can now get fresh updates from their Kapuso personalities with the launch of Kapuso PR Girl on YouTube.

The channel goes behind the scenes to give insider gossip on the ins and outs of the stars.

One of the most recent uploads is the first exclusive video ‘Bilangin ang Bituin sa Langit’ featuring stars Kyline Alcantara and Yasser Marta, where they talk about their life in quarantine and how excited they are to work again after the Philippines eased lockdown restrictions.