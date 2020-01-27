The film, which is set for an Eid Al Fitr release, has been shot extensively in Karachi

While most film directors struggle with projects running behind schedule, the makers of ‘Money Back Guarantee’ — a satirical comedy boasting an all-star cast — have already finished the film’s third and final shooting spell ahead of time.

At the end of the shoot, those present on the set, including Mikaal Zulfiqar, Shayan Khan, Salman Mani, Afzal Khan (Rambo) and Gohar Rasheed got together for a fun selfie. The film also stars Fawad Khan, skipper Wasim Akram and his wife Shaniera Akram, Kiran Malik, Ayesha Omar, Javed Sheikh, among others. It is written and directed by Faisal Qureshi, best known for his comedic acts in different TV shows.