The film marks the acting debut of her daughterm Elysee

Image Credit:

Scottish politician of Pakistani origin Tasmina Shaikh, who dabbled in acting in Urdu drama serials such as ‘Des Pardes’ (1999) and ‘Castle: Aik Umeed’ (2001), has now turned film producer.

Her maiden feature, titled ‘Sacch’, is currently in post-production. It is directed by her husband, Zulfiqar Sheikh, also an actor.

The film also marks the acting debut of their daughter Elysee who plays the lead opposite Asad Zaman Khan and Humayoun Ashraf. The supporting line-up includes veteran Pakistani actors like Uzma Gillani, Javed Sheikh, Nauman Masood, Fazila Qazi, Ayesha Sana, together with Zulfikar Sheikh and Tasmina Sheikh.

The makers recently dropped the first trailer of the movie. From the looks of it, the movie is a love triangle; hence, the tagline: “Love feels like heaven but hurts like hell.”

Shot entirely in UK, ‘Sacch’ is scripted by award-winning Bollywood screenwriter Kumud Chaudhary. The dialogues are written by celebrated Pakistani playwright Hasina Moin, who has worked for the Sheikhs previously as well.

The trailer boasts some grand visuals. Its music also deserves a mention. Composed by Indian musician Simaab Sen, the songs are rendered by a mix of Bollywood and Pakistani singers, chiefly Armaan Malik and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Elysee has also given vocals to the soundtrack.