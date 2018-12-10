The video, which was launched recently in a series of events in Lahore and Islamabad, is equally impactful. It is teeming with symbols — consider, for instance, a repressed child being force-fed a bowl full of coins of money, which he eventually throws up, while his parents gorge on the ‘golden’ chicken meat served on the dinner table; or, the common man of today, played by upcoming actor Sa’ad Khalid, who is driven insane by the barrage of negative images broadcast on his television.