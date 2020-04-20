The Pakistani band recorded ‘Faislay’ from their homes, while in coronavirus quarantine

Kashmir The Band Image Credit: Supplied

You may be forgiven for thinking the song sounds familiar, but this ‘stripped down’ version of ‘Faislay’, by Pakistan’s Kashmir The Band, is creating all the buzz on social media.

The track, which was first performed during their time on Pepsi Battle of the Bands, has been re-recorded by the group while they sit in quarantine in their homes during Pakistan’s coronavirus lockdown.

While ‘Faislay’ never made it to the group’s debut album, the band decided to now release this original, accompanied by a video starring the band members performing the song from their homes. The song has been released for now on their social media platforms and YouTube.

Kashmir The Band Image Credit: Supplied

“‘Faislay’ is a song we composed and wrote long before taking part in Pepsi Battle of the Bands,” the group said in a statement. “The funny story is, when we were put into the danger zone, we decided to play this song without any prior practice for months. It was impromptu and straight from the heart. So here’s a stripped-down version, planned, but still straight from the heart.”

Making their name as an up and coming alternative rock band from Karachi, Kashmir the Band comprises Bilal Ali (vocalist), Vais Khan (lead guitarist), Usman Siddiqui (bass guitarist), Shane J Anthoney (drummer), Zair Zaki (rhythm guitarist) and Ali Raza (keyboardist).

The band recently released its debut album ‘Khwaab’ after winning Pepsi Battle of the Bands. Apart from many hit covers and mashups, they have also released hit singles, including ‘Kaghaz Ka Jahaz’ and ‘Parwana Hun’.