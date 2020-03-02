Ehd E Wafa Image Credit: Supplied

Earlier this year, ARY Digital’s ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ became the first Pakistan TV drama ever whose final episode was released in theatres.

The play’s immense popularity prompted the idea, and the producers only got to gain out of it, because ‘Meray…’ recorded the highest opening day collections in the history of cinema in the country. And now MD Productions and ISPR, the makers of ‘Ehd e Wafa’, another popular TV show, are going to follow suit.

Currently, preparations are on to release the last episode of the drama serial in Pakistani theatres on March 14.

‘Ehd e Wafa’ is an emotional story of four friends as they journey through school life’s idealism into the harsh realities of the practical world. It features Ahad Raza Mir, Osman Khalid Butt, Wahaj Ali, and Ahmed Ali Akbar in stellar roles, along with Zara Noor Abbas, Alizeh Shah, Vaneeza Ahmad, Muhammad Ahmad and others. The play has been appreciated for its native humour, an engaging script, and some great visuals.

The sequences at Pakistan Military Academy and those showing the cadets during training deserve a special mention.

A theatrical trailer of ‘Ehd e Wafa’ was recently released by the makers. Interestingly, it introduces two new characters — Major Humayun (played by Humayun Saeed) and Indian Air Force’s Wing Commander Abhinandan — who are supposed to reenact the entire Balakot episode. The trailer has been trending on social media.