Pakistani actress Sajal Aly has joined the sets of ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’, the rom-com that has been written and produced by Jemima Goldsmith.
Aly posted a series of images from the sets where she is seen bonding with Goldsmith. Details of her role in the upcoming project are still unclear.
The film is being directed by award-winning Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, whose last feature film was released in 2007, titled ‘Elizabeth: The Golden Age’; Kapur has shot a segment for an anthology and a short film since.
Aly, who is a household name in Pakistan, has also starred in an Indian film. She played the daughter to Sridevi’s character in ‘Mom’, the veteran star’s last film before her death on February 24, 2018 in Dubai.
‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ also stars ‘Rebecca’ actress Lily James, along with Emma Thompson and Shahzad Latif.
Plot details have been kept under wraps but media reports suggest the film is a cross-cultural romance based in London and centred on South Asians. While Latif has connections to Pakistan, Goldsmith herself was earlier married to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Goldsmith, who is a former journalist, is making the film under the banner of her company, Instinct Production; this is the first film she has written.