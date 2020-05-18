Image Credit: Supplied

Noted actor Asif Raza Mir, best known for his kind and loving childhood friend Zain to Shahnaz Sheikh’s brittle Zara Ahmad in the classic PTV drama ‘Tanhaiyyan’ (1986), recently surprised his fans when it became public that he was part of a major British-American joint production, titled ‘Gangs of London’.

A miniseries, created by Gareth Evans, ‘Gangs…’ was eventually released on Sky Atlantic in the UK and Cinemax in the US, to great critical and audience response. Variety called it “Sky’s most binged show this year.”

The crime thriller follows the lives of the Wallace family, a notorious local gang that has a number of investors in their business. Mir plays one of these investors, named Asif Afridi, a Pakistani heroin kingpin, and a defiant gang leader.

Back home, Mir continues to work on TV — some of his recent drama serials include ‘Khalish’ and ‘Parchhayi’. He is the father of Ahad Raza Mir, one of the most popular new actors in the country who recently married his lady love, actress Sajjal Aly.