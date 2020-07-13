The hype around director Nabeel Qureshi’s much-awaited feature ‘Quaid i Azam Zindabad continues to grow.
The Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa film, which is currently in post-production, hit the headlines early last month when Qureshi revealed its first-look poster showing a Pakistani currency note, with Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s image on it, rolled up and framed with great care and mounted on the wall.
Though he explained it was just a teaser and not the official poster of the film, it had done the needful — the film shot right back into the limelight, after a fairly long period of post-COVID-19 lull and uncertainty that had surrounded the movie industry in Pakistan.
Now, we hear that the perfectionist that he is known to be, Qureshi has got the ‘Afghan Jalebi’-famed singer Asrar to re-record what is expected to be the film’s highlight song.
“It’s a romantic track,” the director told Gulf News. “You can also call it a dance number. Asrar and Aima [Baig] recorded it much earlier, and we even filmed it [on Khan and Mustafa]. But I wasn’t happy with Asrar’s vocals because he had just recovered from a bad throat. Hence, I called him back in recently, to re-record his part.”
‘Quaid i Azam Zindabad’s’ soundtrack is composed by Shani Arshad. The film is said to be a satirical comedy, much like Qureshi’s previous films, and makes a pertinent comment on the premium we put on money (hence, the teaser poster showing the currency note).