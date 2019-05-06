Image Credit:

Pop-rock band Mizmaar’s guitarist Kashan Admani has produced an anthem for the cause of education for underprivileged children, titled ‘Taare’ (stars), which brings together 30-odd artists including Farooq Ahmad (of Aaroh band), Bilal Ali (Kashmir band), Alycia Dias, Abbas Ali Khan, Ahsan Bari (Sounds of Kolachi), Natasha Baig, Rafay Israar, Asad Ahmad, Usman Riaz, Omran Shafique (Chaand Tara Ochestra), and Alfred D’Mello. TV actors such as Hira Mani, Zhalay Sarhadi, and Umer Naru are also part of the song.

It’s a project by Alif Ailaan, an international NGO working in the education sector. Talking about the cause, Admani said, “There are almost 23 million children out of schools in Pakistan. They can’t afford education. […] We need to use our art about issues that our society faces.”

About working with so many artists on a single project, Admani said that everyone worked free of charge because this is a pro bono venture.