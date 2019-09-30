Seems like Mahira Khan is having the time of her life in Paris. The ‘Superstar’ actor who is L’Oreal Pakistan’s spokesperson, is currently in the French capital for Paris Fashion Week 2019. On Sunday, she walked the runway for the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld, at Le Défilé L’Oreal Paris (or The L’Oreal Paris Parade). And, she turned many a head in her punk, black leather jacket and skinny jeans, and “rock chic” make-up complemented by coiffed hair. This was definitely her most playful ramp act yet, her radiant smile adding to the look. At the show finale, Khan had the rare chance to shake a leg with the Oscar-winning veteran actress Helen Miren who was also representing the brand.