Seems like Mahira Khan is having the time of her life in Paris. The ‘Superstar’ actor who is L’Oreal Pakistan’s spokesperson, is currently in the French capital for Paris Fashion Week 2019. On Sunday, she walked the runway for the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld, at Le Défilé L’Oreal Paris (or The L’Oreal Paris Parade). And, she turned many a head in her punk, black leather jacket and skinny jeans, and “rock chic” make-up complemented by coiffed hair. This was definitely her most playful ramp act yet, her radiant smile adding to the look. At the show finale, Khan had the rare chance to shake a leg with the Oscar-winning veteran actress Helen Miren who was also representing the brand.
Earlier, Khan was spotted hanging out with the Cuban-American pop singer Camila Cabello and other L’Oreal Paris girls. At a cocktail party, she got to rub shoulders with the likes of Eva Langoria, senior American actress and businesswoman. She was also papped out shopping. And every time, she served up fashion goals.
Felicitations started pouring in at Khan’s Instagram account, from her colleagues and senior stars. A Reema Khan wrote: “Pakistan is proud of you Mahira.” Senior actor Hina Khawaja Bayat commented on a photograph, “Rock it Mahiroo — keep making us proud.” Upcoming model and actress Rehmat Ajmal too couldn’t stop drooling: “You’re everything.”
This was Khan’s second time in France as L’Oreal Paris’s brand ambassador. Last year, she made waves when she appeared at the Cannes International Film Festival.