‘Blood Brothers’ is the tale of twin boys who are separated at birth and who grow up to become friends with each other, unaware of their relation. Both fall in love with the same girl, who becomes the reason for their enmity and, eventually, tragic death. The much-loved and variously adapted script by English dramatist William Russell was first performed in 1983. Later, it was adapted famously for Broadway as well as the West End where it ran for almost 25 years. It is believed that Russell’s story was itself inspired from an 1844 novella, ‘The Corsican Brothers’, by Alexandre Dumas.